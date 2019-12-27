Here's what to do with your live tree now that Christmas is over

article

It’s time to start taking down all those Christmas decorations and you’ll probably want to recycle your tree.

Dallas and Fort Worth residents are encouraged to put their live Christmas trees on the curb on their normal brush and bulk collection day.

Plano residents can recycle trees anytime between now and Jan. 2 at one of four drop-off locations: Jack Carter Park, Old Shepard Place Park, Russell Creek Park and Schell Park.

Arlington also has two spots for residents to take their live trees: the landfill and Calloway’s on South Cooper Street. They’ll be accepting trees until Jan. 11.

Living Earth also accepts live, undecorated Christmas trees at any of its five recycling locations in North Texas through Jan. 25. The trees are then ground into mulch that is available for purchase.

All decorations should be removed before trees are recycled.