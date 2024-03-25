Here's what that strange light was in the North Texas sky Monday

The FOX 4 newsroom was flooded with questions about a strange light seen in the sky on Monday night.

FOX 4's Peyton Yager captured video of the light from North Richland Hills around 8:15 p.m.

While many online theorized that it was aliens, the real explanation is something that's become quite common.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida Monday night.

The mission was meant to send 23 Starlink satellites into orbit.

The launch happened at 6:42 p.m. central, but the Falcon 9's upper stage does not deploy the satellites into orbit until about 65 minutes after liftoff.

The mission was the eighth launch and landing for the SpaceX booster.

More than 5,000 Starlink satellites are currently in orbit.