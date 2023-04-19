Herd of calves shuts down busy Plano intersection

Police in Plano had to move into action last week to help some cows that got stuck at a busy intersection.

More than two dozen calves bit off more than they could chew last Thursday. They crossed the street in search of greener pastures.

The herd shut down traffic near East Parker and Jupiter roads.

Surprised drivers watched as Plano officers wrangled up the babies and got them back where they belonged.

Thankfully, no cows, officers, or drivers were hurt.

Plano police joked that there's no such thing as a "regular day" when it comes to law enforcement.

The department also warned people to watch out for cow patties left at the scene.