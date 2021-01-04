Hensley Field redevelopment proposal presented to Dallas council committee

article

A former military base in Dallas may soon be developed into waterfront properties on the shores of Mountain Creek Lake.

The development of the master plan for Hensley Field was presented to members of the Dallas City Council's Economic Development Committee.

The plan is to turn the former Naval Air Station between Dallas and Grand Prairie into a combination of corporate headquarters, apartments and waterfront restaurants.

"Hensley Field is, in my opinion, the biggest economic development opportunity and really the biggest housing opportunity we have this decade," said councilman Chad West. "Like a lot of council members, I've visited the site, I've walked it and it’s a really truly special place with a lot of opportunities."

There are some challenges in developing the city-owned site that will have to be addressed first -- mainly the cost of cleaning up pollution from the airfield's 50 years of use.