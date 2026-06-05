Teen arrested in connection to Feb. hit-and-run that left 73-year-old dead

The Brief 18-year-old Alexis Davila is facing multiple charges after police said he was involved in a hit-and-run in Henderson County in February. Police said Davila struck and killed 73-year-old Martha Anette Belcher with his vehicle on FM 2709 and fled the scene. Davila faces charges of failure to stop and render aid involving death, and tampering with physical evidence.



A teenage suspect faces multiple charges after being arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run earlier this year.

Hit-and-run arrest

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What we know:

18-year-old Alexis Davila of Athens, Texas, was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety this week.

He's been charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death, as well as tampering with physical evidence.

The backstory:

Police said on Feb. 25, 2026, Davila was involved in a hit-and-run in Henderson County.

Davila's truck struck and killed 73-year-old Martha Anette Belcher, who was walking along the westbound lane of FM 2709.

Investigators determined Davila fled the scene and did not report the traffic crash.