Woman warns of deadly hemlock after being hospitalized due to touching plant in Lancaster

A woman is warning others after being hospitalized because she touched hemlock in Lancaster while pulling weeds in her alley.

Kenzie Kizer posted her story in a Facebook group, saying after she pulled some weeds, her arms felt like they were on fire.

She took a shower, thinking it was just splinters, but then she said her tongue started swelling, her skin was burning, she felt dizzy, her speech was slurred, and she was having a hard time breathing.

She went to the ER, where she learned she had been poisoned by hemlock, which is an innocent-looking plant, but can cause serious problems.

Hemlock is a highly poisonous plant that has small clusters of white flowers that grow in an umbrella formation.

The toxins affect the central nervous system and can cause violent convulsions just minutes after exposure.

People are advised to not touch it, as the poison can be absorbed through the skin. It can be fatal if ingested.

Officials said all parts of the plant are poisonous and the amount of toxin tends to be higher in sunny areas, so it’s especially a concern during Texas summers.

Last year, the plant was found growing near White Rock Lake.