article

The SPCA of Texas is looking for help caring for 146 animals seized from a Hunt County property.

The sheriff's office recovered 119 dogs, 19 puppies, six donkeys, a horse, and a cat.

Most of the animals were living in cages, did not have adequate food, and were surrounded by mud and feces.

Many have health issues.

The animals are now living at animal rescue centers in Dallas and McKinney.