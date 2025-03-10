Help find the driver of a deadly Dallas hit-and-run crash

article

Law enforcement officials are searching for the driver of a grey Toyota Corolla following a deadly hit-and-run crash.

What we know:

The crash happened this past Friday night on eastbound U.S. Highway 175 at Municipal Street.

Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies found 58-year-old Bonifacio Lozano lying in the right lane of the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators now believe Lozano had pulled over after exiting and was standing outside his truck. He was struck by a 2009-2013 charcoal grey Toyota Corolla.

The car’s driver kept going and never stopped to help.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still trying to identify the hit-and-run driver.

His or her car now likely has damage to the front passenger side and a missing right mirror.

The sheriff’s office shared a picture of a similar vehicle indicating where the damage might be.

What you can do:

Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information about the crime is urged to call 214-589-2327 or email VCU@dallascounty.org.