1 killed in Southeast Dallas shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast Dallas on Saturday night.

DPD was called to a shooting around 11:35 p.m. to a location on Vine Lane, not far from Teagarden Road.

Investigators found 36-year-old Hector Barrios Verdugo had been shot at the location.

Verdugo was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Dallas investigators say the shooting happened during a "disturbance at the location."

Police did not announce any arrests or give any information about potential suspects.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting is asked to call DPD.



