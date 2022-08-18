H-E-B to host one-day career fair at all Texas stores

H-E-B will be holding the chain's largest ever one-day hiring event with career fairs at all H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda stores across the state next week.

The event, which will be held Tuesday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., is geared to help fill full- and part-time positions at the store level and there will be on-site interviews at every store.

Candidates who attend will receive on-site interviews only for open positions at the store they visit. An online application must be submitted before interviews are conducted and candidates are encouraged to complete the application before attending.

Applications and details about open positions can be found online. For interviews, translators and disability accommodations will be available upon request, says H-E-B.

This hiring event is focused on filling store hourly roles such as Curbside, checkers, produce and deli representatives, artisan bakers, kitchen production, cooks, meat cutters, overnight stockers, store sanitation, True Texas BBQ restaurants, and more.

While roles, such as checker and in-store shoppers, start at $15 per hour, starting pay for specific roles are listed in their respective job descriptions. You must be 16 years or older to apply for customer service associate, checker, Curbside, and Curbside in-store shopper opportunities. Other store positions have a minimum age requirement of 18 years old.

H-E-B will provide training, competitive pay, and a robust benefits package that includes 10 percent off H-E-B brand products, and career and leadership development. Once eligible, Partners can become a company owner through the H-E-B Partner Stock Plan, can participate in 401k with company match, and sign up for medical, dental and vision plans, among other benefits, says the chain.

Soon-to-open H-E-B locations such as Plano, Frisco, Willis, and Magnolia will not participate in this one-day career fair. People seeking opportunities at soon-to-open stores can find openings and apply for those jobs via the H-E-B Careers site.