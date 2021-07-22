Heat relief resources offered to Dallas residents struggling to stay cool

article

Before 100-degree temperatures get to North Texas, the city of Dallas partnered with Reliant to help vulnerable residents stay cool.

Portable AC units and coolers were distributed at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center and the MLK Junior Community Center as part of the Beat the Heat Program.

In the past, there would be cooling stations set up around town. However, with the pandemic, organizers decided to take the cool air directly to residents.

"I just hope that I’ll be able to enjoy the rest of the summer being cool," said Bettie Burris after receiving a unit. "I don’t have to worry about it at night fanning with a fan."

The Beat the Heat Program also provides financial assistance to residents who need help paying electric bills during the summer.