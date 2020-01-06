Heartbreak on Dallas’ Valentine Street after violent crimes stun neighborhood

One Dallas neighborhood has been rocked by two violent crimes in less than 24 hours.

Authorities arrested a man on Monday after tracking him to a house in the 2900 block of Valentine Street. He’s accused of shooting three people at an East Dallas senior living apartment complex. The swarm of police lights came just a day after a one-year-old child was murdered in a home on the same street.

Dallas police say it does not appear the two incidents in South Dallas are connected. SKY4 was over the street Monday afternoon as federal investigators searched a home and arrested the man for the senior living shooting.

Neighbor Terry Lockridge echoed word from police that the shooting was a domestic dispute. At this point, it’s only a grim coincidence that he was arrested so close to where toddler Rory Norman was killed.

As police swarmed that house on Monday, Rory’s family looked on and was too distraught to speak on camera.

They lost the one year old on Sunday and are praying for the recovery of his 20-year-old uncle Jaylon Miller, who is a student at UNT Dallas and was shot five times. Rory’s mother, her three-year-old daughter and several other relatives were also in the house at the time of the shooting.

The incident prompted emotionally charged words from police Chief Renee Hall on Sunday. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also tweeted his outrage, but declined on-camera interviews.

“We are just not safe anywhere anymore. It’s just getting worse and worse and worse,” said neighbor Claudie Edwards. “And I kind of agree with what the chief is saying. It gotta come to a stop, but in order to bring it to a stop, the whole community got to come together and speak out.”

Edwards, who is a grandparent, said it’s hard to feel safe. Her grandchildren knew the family.

“How do you explain that to a child? I don’t know. There’s just no way to explain it. All I can say is just pray for the family,” Edwards said.

Chief Hall vowed to bring Rory's shooter to justice. But police need the community's help and ask anyone with information to give them a call.