Dallas heart transplant survivor on importance of organ donation

The Brief Jeremy Curson received a heart transplant after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Heart failure survival chances can go from less than 10 percent to more than 80 percent. In the United States, 100,000 people are on a waitlist for a transplant.



In honor of Donate Life Month, Medical City Dallas is working to raise awareness about the critical need for people to become registered organ donors.

Jeremy Curson's Heart Transplant Journey

What they're saying:

Jeremy Curson was 50 years old when he received the news that he needed a heart transplant after being diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

Curson has lived in the hospital since December 7. On March 1, he found out an organ donor would save his life while in the ICU.

"If I did not have this opportunity, instead of talking to you, I'd be 6 feet under right now," he said. "Once I get out of here, I'm going to make myself a donor. I wasn't before. Someone gave me a second chance. I want to give that back."

Curson plans to write the family of his donor a letter.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that person," he said.

Organ donation

Why you should care:

Dr. Claudio Bravo, the transplant medical director for Medical City, says for patients with advanced heart failure, survival chances can go from less than 10 percent before a transplant to more than 80 percent after.

"Unfortunately, the number of donors is small compared to the number of patients waiting for transplant," Bravo said.

By the numbers:

In the United States, 100,000 people are on a waitlist for a transplant.

On average, 17 people died a day while waiting.

What you can do:

Crystal Gibbs, manager of the Heart Transplant Department at Medical City, says it is important to talk with your family about your desires now.

"If you are in an accident or something happens tragically, and your family is forced to have to decide in a moment where they are devastated, your brains don't work the same in a tragic situation," said Gibbs.

You can sign up to become an organ donor here.