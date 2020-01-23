Healthy 34-year-old dies from flu in Dallas County

article

Dallas County now has 11 flu-related deaths for this season.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the latest person to die because of the flu was an otherwise healthy 34-year-old.

The health department did not release any information about the victim’s identity for privacy reasons.

There have been a total of 10 adults and one child death in Dallas County but most had underlying health conditions.

Two other child deaths are still under investigation as possibly flu-related.

“These flu deaths continue to remind us of the seriousness of the flu, and how important it is for everyone six months and older to get their flu vaccine and practice prevention measures,” said Dr. Philip Huang, the director of the health department.

He encouraged people to wash their hands frequently, to cover their coughs and sneezes and – most importantly – stay home when they feel sick.