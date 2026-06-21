Head-on crash between DFW and Waco in leaves six dead, including two children

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The Brief A violent two-vehicle crash on State Highway 171 in Central Texas left six people dead, including two children, on Saturday afternoon. A preliminary investigation indicates a Nissan passenger car entered the oncoming lane to pass a vehicle and struck an oncoming Ford van, causing both to catch fire. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification, while one surviving child from the van remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.



A violent two-vehicle crash on a Central Texas highway Saturday afternoon left six people dead, including two children, authorities said.

Deadly crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 171 near Farm-to-Market Road 3155, a rural stretch between the towns of Bynum and Malone, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ryan W. Howard.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 171 when the driver tried to pass another vehicle. The Nissan entered the oncoming lane and struck an approaching Ford van head-on.

The impact caused both vehicles to become engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Two adults and two children inside the Ford van died at the scene. A third child riding in the van survived the crash and was taken to a surrounding hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both occupants inside the Nissan were also killed in the crash.

What we don't know:

DPS officials said the identities of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.