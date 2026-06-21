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Head-on crash between DFW and Waco in leaves six dead, including two children

By
FOX Local
Texas
Published June 21, 2026 12:05 PM CDT
Published June 21, 2026 12:05 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A violent two-vehicle crash on State Highway 171 in Central Texas left six people dead, including two children, on Saturday afternoon.
    • A preliminary investigation indicates a Nissan passenger car entered the oncoming lane to pass a vehicle and struck an oncoming Ford van, causing both to catch fire.
    • The names of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification, while one surviving child from the van remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

HILL COUNTY, Texas - A violent two-vehicle crash on a Central Texas highway Saturday afternoon left six people dead, including two children, authorities said.

Deadly crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 171 near Farm-to-Market Road 3155, a rural stretch between the towns of Bynum and Malone, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Ryan W. Howard.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 171 when the driver tried to pass another vehicle. The Nissan entered the oncoming lane and struck an approaching Ford van head-on.

The impact caused both vehicles to become engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Two adults and two children inside the Ford van died at the scene. A third child riding in the van survived the crash and was taken to a surrounding hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both occupants inside the Nissan were also killed in the crash.

What we don't know:

DPS officials said the identities of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

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