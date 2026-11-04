'He was just special': Family seeks answers after victim killed in Dallas hit-and-run

The Brief The family of 22-year-old Jacob Gonzalez is searching for answers after he was killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of October 31. Gonzalez's Camaro was struck by an SUV and rolled into a nearby construction site. The driver of the SUV left the scene before police arrived. Gonzalez's family says they were notified of the accident by a bystander who noticed Gonzalez's insurance card. Dallas Police continue to investigate the crash.



Elam Road hit-and-run

On October 31, Dallas Police Department officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Elam Road and South Buckner Boulevard at 1:28 a.m.

Investigators determined that a Ford SUV traveling westbound on Elam Road at a high rate of speed ran a red light, striking a Chevrolet Camaro traveling southbound on South Buckner Boulevard. The force of the impact propelled the Camaro off the roadway, where it crashed into a fence surrounding a construction site.

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The lone occupant of the Camaro, an adult male, suffered critical injuries. Paramedics with Dallas Fire-Rescue took him to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

The driver of the SUV left the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The Dallas Police Department Vehicular Crimes Unit took over the scene, closing the intersection for several hours to collect evidence and review area surveillance footage to identify the hit-and-run driver.

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The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the driver as 22-year-old Jacob Gonzalez.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the person driving the Ford SUV. Their investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

"He was just special."

Gonzalez's family says his brother called Jacob to find out where he was that weekend when someone else answered, telling him his brother had been killed in a hit-and-run accident.

"My heart just sank," Jacqueline Gonzalez, Jacob's sister, said.

Jacob Gonzalez

She tells FOX 4's Vania Castillo a bystander located Jacob's insurance card near the crash and went to his address to tell his family.

"If it wasn't for that bystander that came by, out of the willing of that person's heart, then we would have thought he would have been missing," Marggie Cabello, Gonzalez's aunt, said.

Gonzalez's family says it took them hours to locate him at the hospital because they didn't have his name. They're pleading with the public to help find the person behind the wheel of the SUV that hit his car.

"If it is their family member, if it is, please help this family, help us," Jacqueline Gonzalez said. "I know it's hard to turn in your family member or your loved one, but we need closure. We need that person or people not to be destroying other families."

What you can do:

Gonzalez's family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral, burial, and memorial arrangements.