HB5 would restore funding for state lawmakers’ staff salaries

The Texas House is set to vote on restoring the funding that pays salaries for thousands of state legislative staffers.

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed that funding after House Democrats staged a walkout on the final day of the regular session back in May.

The veto did not affect the salaries of the lawmakers. Instead, it affected the salaries and benefits for 2,100 state workers.

The bill coming up for a vote would also fund other issues on the social session agenda like the state’s foster care crisis and cybersecurity efforts.

