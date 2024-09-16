Hawaiian ahi poke recipe from Pacific Table
DALLAS - Graham Elliot is the chef at the new restaurant Pacific Table in Southlake. It opened last month to serve coastal-inspired dishes plus beer, wine, sake, and craft cocktails.
Hawaiian Ahi Poke with Spicy Mayo and Cucumber-Radish Salad
Ahi- 1 lb, medium diced
Sesame oil- 1/4 C
Sesame seeds- 2 Tbsp
Scallions- 1 bunch sliced
Persian cucumbers- 1 ea sliced thin
Radishes- 2 ea julienned
Serrano peppers- 1 ea shaved thin
Spicy mayo- 1/2 C
Kabayaki (eel sauce)- 1 Tbsp
Sea salt x 2 Tsp
Mix the ahi, sesame seeds, sesame oil, and sea salt in a bowl and set aside.
Mix cucumbers, radish, scallions, and Serrano peppers with lime juice.
Place the poke in the middle of the plate and drizzle the spicy mayo and eel sauce around.
Top with cucumber-radish salad and serve.