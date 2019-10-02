Having problems with Twitter and TweetDeck? Site says it’s working on fix after experiencing outages

Having problems tweeting Wednesday morning? The microblog site confirmed it is experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck that could give users problems sending Tweets, getting notifications, or viewing DMs.

The notification was tweeted from Twitters official account at 12:26 a.m. on October 2. "We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon," they said.

Downdetector, a site that reports issues and outages in real-time, noted a spike in outages beginning late Tuesday night and growing into Wednesday morning.