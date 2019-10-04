Have fall temperatures finally arrived? Cold front expected to bring cooler temps to North Texas

After an unseasonably hot September, we could soon see fall temperatures finally arrive here in North Texas.

A weak cold front continues to roll through Friday, bringing temperatures into the high 70s and low 80s for much of the Metroplex.

That cold front will only last a day, with temperatures back into the 90s over the weekend, but a strong cold front will be arriving overnight Sunday, with some isolated storms possible as well.

By Monday, temperatures are expected to be in the 70s, with lows in the upper 50s.

That front is expected to last at least a few days, with temperatures getting back into the upper 80s by Thursday.