Large house parties at empty Haslet homes frustrate residents, prompt police response

The Brief Residents in the Sweetgrass neighborhood of Haslet are concerned about parties being held by teenagers at completed, unoccupied homes in the neighborhood. Haslet's mayor says one party saw over 100 teens attend, and arrests were made by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office during a response to one incident. The mayor says an increase in Tarrant County Sheriff's Office patrols curbed incidents for a few weeks before another party was held at a vacant Haslet home last weekend.



Residents of a Haslet subdivision are frustrated with an increasing number of house parties being held by teenagers at completed but unoccupied homes in the neighborhood.

Haslet teen house parties

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What we know:

Residents of the Sweetgrass neighborhood in Haslet tell FOX 4 that parties have been held at vacant homes in the neighborhood for the last few months.

The newer neighborhood has several finished but unoccupied houses where residents say parties of dozens of teenagers from local high schools are being held.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says each of the homes has been damaged by the parties.

At one of the earlier parties, police arrested two teens and charged them with felony assault on a deputy. An October 3 party was broken up by police and has not resulted in any arrests.

What they're saying:

Haslet Mayor Gary Hulsey says the city has been aware of the parties for the last five months.

Hulsey says one previous party involved over 100 kids. The city had upped Tarrant County Sheriff's Office patrols to stop the problem, but the parties have since returned.

"It subsided," Hulsey tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager. "It was not an issue until the weekend."

Haslet Mayor Gary Hulsey

One resident who lives across from one of the houses where the Oct. 3 party was held captured Ring footage of a teen slamming his garage door after police broke the party up.

No charges were filed by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office against the teen seen in the video, but the resident is fed up with the situation after moving into Sweetwater earlier this year.

"It's obviously kids having fun, but just taking it too far," the resident tells Yager. "It's also the cars traveling 70 miles down this residential street."

FOX 4 requested comment from Perry Homes, the homebuilder for the neighborhood, and from Sweetwater's Homeowner's Association, but did not hear back.

What's next:

Police say the case involving the Oct. 3 party remains ongoing as the homebuilder surveys the home for damage.