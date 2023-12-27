Expand / Collapse search
Harris County police chase: Suspect arrested following hours-long standoff along I-10

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Updated 4:43PM
Texas
18-Wheeler chase ends as driver surrenders to police

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the male driver remained resistant the entire time and ignored all commands. SWAT team members had to physically pull him out.

HOUSTON - Harris County authorities have arrested a suspect following an hours-long standoff on I-10 on Wednesday afternoon. 

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the male driver remained resistant the entire time and ignored all commands. 

SWAT team members had to physically pull him out. 

Harris County Police Chase: Moment suspect taken into custody

FULL VIDEO: See the moment Harris County authorities took a suspect into custody after an hours-long standoff on I-10 in an 18-wheeler.

Gonzalez said this all began just before 1 p.m. when a patrol unit noticed a stalled 18-wheeler on the main lanes. 

The deputy, who was responding to what appeared to be a potential traffic hazard, activated their lights to investigate. 

Gonzalez said the driver of the 18-wheeler, described possibly as a Hispanic or white man, did not stop and continued forward at a slow speed. 

Authorities said the deputy assessed the situation, considering factors like a medical emergency or public safety risk. 

Officials said as the 18-wheeler continued, it made evasive maneuvers, swerving across multiple lanes. 

The deputy, who was concerned about those risk factors involved with the truck, continued to follow until the vehicle finally stopped just past Sheldon. 

At that point, the sheriff's Office deployed spikes successfully to stop the vehicle. 

By around 1:45 p.m., SkyFOX captured authorities firing, what can only believe to be tear gas, into the cab of the vehicle. 

Harris County Police Chase: Object fired into truck cab

**PREVIOUS COVERAGE** Harris County authorities fired an object into the truck cab, believed to be tear gas, to get the suspect to surrender. This occurred around 1:46 p.m. on Wednesday.

Throughout the standoff, numerous pieces of equipment were used to bring the suspect into custody, including the use of a battering ram to peel back portions of the truck cab.

Authorities fired more gas into the vehicle to get the suspect to surrender. And at one point, you could see the smoke coming out of the ripped away portion of the truck cab. 

Harris County police chase: Battering ram being used

**PREVIOUS COVERAGE** Harris County authorities used numerous resources to bring the standoff on I-10 to a conclusion safely.

It's unclear what cause the driver to refuse to exit the vehicle, and it could be anything from impairment to potential criminal behavior, authorities said. 

Traffic in the area is beginning to move. However, drivers should expect delays as traffic was stopped for several hours. 

Officials said numerous charges may be filed in connection with this incident. However, it's unclear what those charges will be. 

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest as we learn more information. 