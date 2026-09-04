Central figure arrested in Tarrant County elderly gold theft scheme, more than 40 indicted

The Brief 35-year-old Muzamid Ahmed was arrested and charged in connection to an alleged gold theft scheme involving elderly residents in Tarrant County and the United States. More than 40 individuals have been charged in connection to the gold theft scheme, which involves fraudulently collecting gold and cash from elderly victims. Investigators say the suspects posed as the victim's bank over the phone, instructing them to empty their valuables, which the suspects melt to make jewelry to be sold overseas.



A central figure in a gold theft scheme that has affected dozens of elderly Tarrant County residents was arrested in New York after attempting to flee the country.

Gold theft scheme arrest

Muzamil Ahmed, 35

What we know:

Officials arrested 35-year-old Muzamil Ahmed at JFK International Airport in New York as he was attempting to leave the country.

Ahmed was arrested on Tarrant County warrants for engaging in organized crime for theft, financial abuse of the elderly, and money laundering.

Investigators connected Ahmed to a criminal money laundering and gold theft scheme that has victimized more than 200 victims in Tarrant County and worldwide.

Ahmed is reportedly a central figure in the scheme. Officials say he operated out of New Jersey and built shell corporations to launder money stolen from elderly residents.

In addition, more than 40 indictments have been handed out to people connected to the scheme. 18 indictments were handed out in April, and 12 of those suspects are still being held in the Tarrant County Jail.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Mohammed Ahmed

Two more people were arrested on Thursday in Chicago and Newark who were attempting to flee to Canada.

Dig deeper:

In the scheme, scammers from overseas call centers, primarily in India, would contact senior citizens and claim their bank accounts would be compromised.

The scammers would instruct the victims to empty their bank account and purchase gold bars or bitcoin.

Scammers posing as federal agents would take the gold and melt it at a Florida gold refinery to make jewelry, and take the money to buy cryptocurrency that would be funneled overseas.

Law enforcement officials say $250 million has been stolen from senior citizens, and officials have seized over $130 million in gold related to the theft scheme. One victim lost $2 million dollars in the scheme.

What they're saying:

"If you prey on Tarrant County seniors, we are coming for you," Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said.

"If you run, we will find you. You will face justice in Tarrant County."

What's next:

Muzazil Ahmed has been booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

Officials are working to extradite the two suspects arrested on Thursday to Tarrant County to face charges.