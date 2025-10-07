Haltom City police mourn the death of K-9 Ghost

article

The Brief Haltom City Police K-9 Ghost has passed away this week after a battle with an illness. Ghost had served the department since January 2020 alongside his handler, Officer Raymond Browder. He was a multipurpose K-9, trained for narcotics detection, tracking, criminal apprehension, and more.



The Haltom City Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its K-9 officers.

What we know:

K-9 Ghost passed away this week following an illness battle, Haltom City police shared on social media.

Ghost had been with the department since January 2020 and worked in partnership with his handler, Officer Raymond Browder.

He was trained in tracking, building/area searches, article recovery, criminal apprehension, handler protection, and narcotics detection, according to the department’s website.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ K-9 Ghost (Haltom City PD)

What they're saying:

Police said Ghost made a lasting impact on both the department and the Haltom City community.

"Throughout his years of service, Ghost demonstrated unwavering loyalty, courage, and dedication," the department said in part. "His legacy will live on through the work he accomplished and the many lives he touched during his years of service."