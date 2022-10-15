Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash

article

Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon.

According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway.

Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there were multiple victims taken to hospitals in critical condition.

No further details have been released at this time.

