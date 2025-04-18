Halibut with pescatore sauce & cannellini beans recipe

Pescatore Sauce

Ingredients:

½ cup olive oil

½ cup onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp garlic, minced

¼ cup parsley, finely chopped

½ cup dry white wine

2 cup canned plum tomatoes, crushed by hand w/juice

½ tsp chili flakes

2 tsp salt

½ cup basil, rough chopped

Directions:

1. In saucepan, add olive oil and onion over medium heat.

2. When onion is soft, add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add parsley

3. Deglaze with wine and bring to simmer.

4. Add crushed tomatoes, chili flake and salt. Simmer until fat separates from salt.

5. Remove from heat, skim fat and fold in basil.

Cannellini Beans

Ingredients:

¼ c onions, small dice

2 tsp garlic, minced

3 thyme sprigs

2 cups cannellini beans, soaked

8 cups water

Directions:

1. Saute onions in a saucepan with 1 tbsp olive oil. When translucent, add garlic and saute until fragrant. Add thyme.

2. Once onions and garlic are softened, add in beans and water.

3. Cook for 1 hour or until tender. Strain beans from liquids

4. Quickly chill to halt the cooking process.

Halibut Plating

Ingredients:

4 ea 7 oz halibut, skinless

Pescatore sauce

Cannellini Beans

2 cups arugula

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp olive oil

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

Directions:

1. In a small cast iron skillet, heat up until slightly smoking with neutral oil. Season four skinless 7 oz halibut portions with salt and pepper on both sides. Sear fish in hot pan on one side. Before flipping, place in 400F oven to allow halibut to finish cooking through

2. While halibut cooks, in a small pan, add Pescatore sauce, beans 1 tbsp of capers, 1 tbsp halves olives and 3 tbsp minced parsley, basil and oregano.

3. Once halibut is cooked internally, flip to sear bottom side.

4. On a plate, place Pescatore sauce then halibut on top.

5. Toss a quick arugula salad with salt, pepper, lemon juice and olive oil. Place on top of fish.