Hadley Hanna, 8, among Camp Mystic flood victims

The Brief Eight-year-old Hadley Hanna, a University Park ISD student, was among the victims who died in the devastating Camp Mystic flooding. Camp officials confirmed 27 campers and counselors were killed, with 10 campers and one counselor still missing from the incident. Hadley's parents released a statement asking for privacy during their "unimaginable grief," as the flooding in Kerr County has claimed 75 lives overall.



The devastating flooding in Central Texas tragically claimed the life of 8-year-old Hadley Hanna, a student from University Park ISD. Camp Mystic officials have confirmed that 27 campers and counselors died in the flooding at the camp.

Hadley Hanna, 8, attended elementary school in University Park. She was at Camp Mystic, located along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas, when heavy rain caused severe flooding.

Hadley's parents shared a statement with FOX 4, requesting privacy and compassion during their period of "unimaginable grief."

"While we are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from neighbors, first responders, and volunteers, we ask that the media, the public, and even well-meaning individuals honor our need for space and quiet during this time," Hadley's parents stated. "The constant spotlight and inquiries — however well-intended — add to our distress. We appreciate your empathy, your prayers, and understanding."

Camp Mystic

Camp Mystic, a private Christian summer camp for girls established in 1926, was severely impacted by the floods. Officials with the camp have confirmed 27 campers and counselors died in the flooding. Additionally, 10 campers and one camp counselor from Camp Mystic remain missing.

Separately, officials report that 75 people were killed in the overall flooding in Kerr County. Of those, 48 were adults and 9 were children.