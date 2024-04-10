H-E-B opens first store in Tarrant County

The newest H-E-B store in North Texas is now open.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its first store in Tarrant County.

The Alliance Town Center store is located near Interstate 35 and Heritage Trace Parkway in Fort Worth.

"It’s that you create a connection with a grocery store that is so deep that you couldn’t be caught dead saying to somebody, ‘I’m going to go to the grocery store and pick up something.’ You’re going to go to my H-E-B," said Juan-Carlos Ruck, H-E-B’s executive vice president of the Northwest Food and Drug Division.

The Fort Worth store opened its doors at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

A handful of H-E-B stores have opened in North Texas since 2022, primarily in Collin County.

The company broke ground last week on another store in Prosper. It’s expected to open in the fall of 2025.

Another store in Mansfield is set to open this summer.