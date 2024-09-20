Denton Animal Services manager fired after family's dog euthanized

The Brief Denton Animal Services manager Mindy Henry was fired on Monday. In a statement, the city said there were misrepresentations in her employment application. Her termination comes after a Denton family claims the shelter euthanized their lost dog, Gunner, less than 24 hours after he was brought in.



The city of Denton says it has fired its animal services manager days after a family said their missing Labrador dog was euthanized before they had a chance to claim him.

A city spokesperson tells FOX 4 that Denton Animal Services Manager Mindy Henry was relieved of her duties on Monday.

In a statement, the city spokesperson says they became aware of "misrepresentations made on her employment application and during a subsequent interview." However, they did not specify what the misrepresentations were.

Henry’s firing comes less than a week after the city revealed that staff at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center did not consult a veterinarian before euthanizing 12-year-old Gunner.

Timeline of Events: What happened to Gunner?

On Tuesday, September 3, Dallas Animal Services says someone brought in Gunner to the shelter after he was found near I-35 and West University and remained in the shelter overnight.

That same day, Gunner’s owner, John Gilcrease said he didn’t notice that his dog was missing after coming home from work until Gunner didn’t come for his dinner.

On Wednesday, September 4, Gilcrease says he began searching in the early morning hours for Gunner but had no luck. With the help of social media, he discovered that Gunner was at the animal shelter.

Gilcrease's wife called the shelter and was told it was closed to the public on Wednesday. They would have to wait until the next morning to reclaim him.

On Thursday, September 5, Gilcrease says he went to the animal shelter to pick up Gunner but was told that Gunner had to be euthanized.

Shelter staff told Gilcrease that Gunner was clearly in pain and had no control over his bowels or bladder. Staff said they made an exception to their 72-hour stray hold and put down Gunner.

On Monday, September 9, after Gunner’s story garnered nationwide attention online, the city issued the following statement:

"After monitoring the dog overnight and into the next morning, staff in consultation with a licensed veterinarian made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Gunner based on his condition, in accordance with shelter policy and city ordinance."

On Thursday, September 12, city officials admitted that a vet was only consulted about prescribing two medications for Gunner to treat pain and incontinence. A vet was never consulted about putting Gunner down less than 24 hours after being brought in and before his owners could be located.

On Monday, September 16, a city spokesperson said Denton Animal Services Manager Mindy Henry was fired.