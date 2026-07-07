Gunman calls 911 to surrender after shooting man at Arlington GM assembly plant parking lot

article

The Brief A 24-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot multiple times Tuesday morning outside the General Motors assembly plant in Arlington. The shooter initially left the scene but later called 911 to report his involvement, allowing officers to locate and arrest him without incident. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident between two people who knew each other, but the identities of both men and the motive remain unreleased.



A 24-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of the General Motors assembly plant, authorities said.

Plant parking lot shooting

What we know:

Arlington police responded to the shooting report at approximately 6:35 a.m. in the 2500 block of East Abram Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspected shooter left the parking lot immediately after the incident, police said. However, a short time later, the suspect called 911 to report his involvement in the shooting.

Officers found the suspect at an undisclosed location and took him into custody without further incident. Investigators are currently questioning him, and criminal charges are pending.

Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident and noted that the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and police have not yet released the identities of either man.