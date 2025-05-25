Gunfire erupts at Mexia graduation party, one injured

article

The Brief A shooting occurred at a high school graduation party in Mexia, injuring one person. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital. Police have obtained warrants for suspects, but their identities have not been publicly released.



On Sunday, May 25, Mexia Police Department Officers responded to a shooting call on N Echols Street at a residence in Limestone County just after midnight.

What we know:

Officers arrived on scene at a large high school graduation party. People were frantic and trying to leave the area on foot and in vehicles.

Officers contacted multiple eyewitnesses who identified 3 individuals that were at the party and made statements about starting a shooting while displaying a firearm.

After the warning, the individuals began to shoot into the crowd, then fled the area in a black vehicle.

Mexia EMS and Officers were dispatched to Maple Plaza in Mexia in reference to a gunshot victim who had gunshot wounds to the right bicep and right abdomen.

The victim was transported by Mexia Fire/EMS to the Limestone County Airport to be flown to Hillcrest in Waco, TX for treatment.

The victim was later released after treatment.

Police say warrants have been obtained for the suspected individuals.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly identified the individuals or the description of the black truck in which they fled.

This is an ongoing investigation.