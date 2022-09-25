17-year-old found with gun at North Texas high school football game

article

Dallas police said a 17-year-old was arrested for bringing a gun to a Richardson ISD football game Friday night.

This happened at the varsity football game between Berkner and Lake Highlands at Wildcat-Ram Stadium.

According to police, someone told Richardson PD officers that a gun was passed through a fence line at the stadium just after 7:15 p.m.

They contacted Dallas PD officers, who found 17-year-old Marktavis Hicks and detained him.

Police said as he was being walked out of the stadium, a gun fell from his pants onto the ground.

Hicks is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place.