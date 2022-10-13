Gun accidentally goes off in Dallas ISD cafeteria

Dallas ISD Police are investigating after a gun went off in the cafeteria of Carpenter Elementary School in south Dallas.

The district says the gun "accidentally discharged" before school or breakfast started in the morning.

No one was injured, and district police say there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the campus.

The district has not said who was in possession of the gun at the time the gun went off.