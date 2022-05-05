Guinea pigs abandoned outside Dallas business, police searching for suspect

article

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help to find the person who abandoned two guinea pigs.

The guinea pigs were left outside a business in the 1400 block of N. Fitzhugh Avenue.

Police said the guinea pigs are doing well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS or Animal Cruelty Det. Cathy Blanchard at 214-670-7694 or email cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.