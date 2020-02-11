Guatemalan mayor brought to North Texas to face drug trafficking charges

article

A corrupt Guatemalan mayor who federal officials said is responsible for much of the cocaine in North Texas has been extradited to face drug trafficking charges in Texas.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said without question, Erik Salvador Suniga Rodriguez has supplied many of the illegal drugs that are being used across the region.

Suniga Rodriguez was the mayor Ayutla, a town on the border with Mexico. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2018 and charged with drug and money laundering violations.

The 44-year-old who also goes by the name “El Pocho” surrendered to DEA agents in Guatemala in December and boarded an airplane for extradition to McKinney.

The federal government also identified Suniga Rodriguez and his organization as significant foreign narcotics traffickers under the Kingpin Act, blocking all of his assets and dealings in the U.S.

“This case is the result of an extensive joint investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Suniga Rodriguez will be prosecuted in the Eastern District of Texas.