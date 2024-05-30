Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County, Anderson County
16
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:31 AM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:14 PM CDT until THU 5:15 PM CDT, Navarro County, Freestone County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:01 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Bosque County, Hill County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Hood County, Johnson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:05 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 PM CDT until THU 6:15 PM CDT, Dallas County, Kaufman County, Ellis County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:06 PM CDT until THU 4:30 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:21 AM CDT until SAT 4:20 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:26 AM CDT until SAT 3:28 PM CDT, Hunt County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:30 PM CDT, Denton County, Denton County, Collin County, Collin County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until SAT 2:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:49 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

Grubhub+ is Amazon Prime’s new perk: Here’s what you need to know

By Stephanie Weaver
Published  May 30, 2024 1:00pm CDT
Lifestyle
Fox TV Stations

Grubhub is about to get more convenient and affordable for Amazon Prime members. 

According to the retail giant, Amazon customers in the U.S. can now order from thousands of restaurants using Grubhub without leaving the company’s website. 

In addition, Prime members get access to Grubhub+ – a $120 value per year – included in Prime membership. 

Is Grubhub free with Amazon Prime? 

Grubhub+ is free with Prime, and customers can place takeout orders directly on Amazon.

Grubhub+ includes $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over $12, lower service fees and 5% credit back on pick-up orders. 

amazon-grubhub.jpg

Grubhub featured on Amazon's mobile app. (Credit: Amazon, Grubhub)

"When shopping on Amazon and hunger strikes, Prime members can now order Grubhub with the same free delivery they have come to know and love," Amazon wrote in a press release. 

How to order Grubhub on Amazon

Amazon customers can now access Grubhub conveniently on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Shopping app. 

According to the company, the ordering experience is identical to the experience on Grubhub.com or Grubhub’s app. Customers will also see the same restaurant prices they do on Grubhub.

RELATED: Amazon starting online car sales soon: Here's how it works

An Amazon Prime membership is currently $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually.

To view details and activate the Grubhub+ ongoing offer, visit amazon.com/grubhub

Since the start of the Grubhub+ offer in 2022, Amazon said that Prime members have saved hundreds of millions of dollars from waived subscription fees and discounts.