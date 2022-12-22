Grocery store hours for Christmas Eve in North Texas
Don't get stuck going from store to store looking for one that last ingredient you need to complete your Christmas meal.
Here is a look at when grocery stores in North Texas will be open on Christmas Eve this year.
Grocery Store Hours:
- Albertsons - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Aldi - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Central Market - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Costco - 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., (Dallas Business Center location: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Fiesta - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- H-E-B - Store: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside: Closes at 7 p.m., Home Delivery: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Kroger - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Market Street - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sam's Club - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sprouts - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Target - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tom Thumb - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Trader Joe's - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walmart - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.