Grocery store hours for Christmas Eve in North Texas

FILE IMAGE - A woman looking at packets of sausages in a grocery store. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) article

Don't get stuck going from store to store looking for one that last ingredient you need to complete your Christmas meal.

Here is a look at when grocery stores in North Texas will be open on Christmas Eve this year.

Grocery Store Hours:

  • Albertsons - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Aldi - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Central Market - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Costco - 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., (Dallas Business Center location: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Fiesta - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • H-E-B - Store: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside: Closes at 7 p.m., Home Delivery: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Kroger - 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Market Street - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sam's Club - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sprouts - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Target - 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tom Thumb - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Trader Joe's - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart - 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Whole Foods - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.