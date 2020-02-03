Gritty cleared following police investigation into alleged physical assault

Philadelphia police have closed an investigation into an alleged assault involving the Flyers’ mascot Gritty that occurred late last year.

Philadelphia police detectives say they have completed their investigation into the Nov. 19 incident and determined that the actions of the person portraying Gritty “did not constitute physical assault as alleged.”

“We are pleased that the Philadelphia Police Department concluded there was no merit to the alleged claim. The police department’s statement confirms our thorough internal investigation that found no evidence of the described actions ever having taken place," the Flyers said in a statement Monday.

The investigation began after Chris Greenwell claimed Gritty punched his son during a holiday photoshoot for season ticket holders.

"Gritty gets up out of his chair, makes a lunging motion, and punches my son in the lower right side of his back," Chris Greenwell told FOX 29.

Greenwell, a Flyers season ticket holder since 1997, says his son playfully tapped Gritty on the head three times after the photo and as they walked away, Greenwell alleges Gritty fired back.

After about a month of trying to work out the matter with the Flyers, Greenwell reported the incident to police on Dec. 21.

Greenwell told FOX 29 over the phone last month that he went to police when he wasn’t getting the answers he wanted from the Flyers.

"I asked for a couple of things. I asked for the video to see and review. I asked for an apology and asked for son's medical bills to be reimbursed," Greenwell explained. "They told me that none of the video cameras were working during the event at the Wells Fargo Center."