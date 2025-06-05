Former Cowboy Greg Hardy arrested on family domestic assault charge

article

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy was arrested in Richardson on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a family member, according to jail records.

What we know:

Gregory McKarl Hardy, 36, was arrested and booked into the Richardson Jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. No bond has been set at this time.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the arrest and what led to it are unclear, and Texas officials have not released further information.

Who is Greg Hardy?

Hardy played defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 after signing as a free agent. After one year with the team, then-Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in 2016 the team would not re-sign Hardy, citing several disruptions during his 2015 season, including issues related to a domestic violence case in North Carolina.

That same year, the Cowboys faced backlash after Hardy posted an inappropriate tweet about the Sept. 11 attacks. He also made inappropriate public comments about Tom Brady's then-wife, Gisele Bündchen, before a game against Brady's New England Patriots.

In November 2015, photos were released depicting his ex-girlfriend's bruises from the domestic case. After the Cowboys did not re-sign Hardy, he was arrested again in September 2016 in Richardson on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance after police found cocaine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Greg Hardy: 2015 mugshot

Hardy's Previous Domestic Assault Case

Graphic photos depicting Hardy's ex-girlfriend, Nicole Holder, were released in 2015, documenting injuries she told police he inflicted, according to a FOX 4 report from that time. The sports media site Deadspin obtained dozens of evidence photos from Charlotte police, documenting Holder's injuries in the early morning hours of May 13, 2014.

Deadspin also obtained police documents detailing Holder's claims that Hardy threw her against a bathroom wall in a fit of rage, dragged her by the hair, and threw her onto a futon covered with assault rifles. The images showed bruises on Holder's face, arms, back, legs, and feet.

A judge initially convicted Hardy of assault, but the charges were later dismissed when Holder did not appear for a second trial.

In response to the release of the photos, Jerry Jones stated, "While we did not have access to the photos that became public today, we were and are aware of the serious nature of this incident. We as an organization take this very seriously. We do not condone domestic violence. We entered into the agreement with Greg fully understanding that there would be scrutiny and criticism. We have given Greg a second chance. He is a member of our team and someone who is grateful for the opportunity he has been given to move forward with his life and his career."