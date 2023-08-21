Gov. Greg Abbott to hold border security news conference with governors from across U.S.

Governor Greg Abbott will be in Eagle Pass on Monday afternoon to hold a news conference about the situation at the Texas-Mexico border.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will join Gov. Abbott for the 2 p.m. meeting.

Abbott sent letters to governors across the U.S. in May requesting help at the border for Texas' Operation Lone Star, which is designed to prevent illegal border crossings.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Major General Thomas Suelzer and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks are also expected to be on hand.

Eagle Pass, where the news conference is being held, has been at the center of the immigration debate.

The city is where Texas DPS deployed it's controversial floating border wall.

Democrats recently traveled to Eagle Pass to get a closer look at the buoy barrier.

Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) called the border barrier ‘barbaric’ and showed what appeared to be saw-like blades.

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Texas in an attempt to get the barriers removed.

Governor Greg Abbott's office responded saying that Democrats are attempting to spread false information about the barriers.

Abbott's news conference will be streamed on FOX4News.com and FOX LOCAL at 2 p.m.