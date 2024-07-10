Suspect arrested, coach fired after gunshot at Greenville High School athletic facility

article

One person is facing charges after a shooting at a Greenville High School athletic facility on Tuesday.

The district says the ex-spouse of a Greenville High School staff member and an assistant coach showed up at the facility shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Greenville ISD says the ex-spouse fired a single shot in an attempt to harm their ex.

No students or staff were injured.

Greenville ISD says student workouts had wrapped up over an hour before the shooting and there were no students in the area at the time.

The district says the suspect was taken into custody by the Greenville ISD Police Department in the Dallas area on Tuesday night and will face criminal charges.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

The assistant coach, whose name has also not been released, was fired by the district for their role in the incident.

"The District shall not tolerate any issues between adults that may cause a safety concern for other employees or students," wrote Greenville Superintendent Dr. Joe Lopez.