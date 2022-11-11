Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade returns after pandemic break

United States veterans are being honored across the country Friday for Veterans Day. In North Texas, the men and women who have protected our freedom will be honored with the Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade.

The patriotic procession has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

This year, there will be breakfast before it begins to honor some of the servicemen and women who are being saluted.

The parade itself will start at Union Station Downtown and proceed along Main Street, ending at Dallas City Hall.

‘Make Camo Your Cause’ campaign works to end veteran homelessness — how you can help

That’s where a wreath-laying ceremony is planned, followed by a missing man military flyover and comments from some distinguished guests.

The parade entries will include 11 high school marching bands and nearly 30 marching units of junior ROTC cadets.

Among the veterans who will be on hand is 95-year-old Keith Rudy, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Just like other vets, Rudy thinks about the friends who fell in battle and the meaning of their sacrifice.

Veterans Day 2022 deals, discounts and freebies

"The most important thing is the ones that didn’t come back. I had an older brother seven years older in the Army. He was a combat veteran in Europe. He was wounded and he came back. A lot of them didn’t, and they were the real heroes," he said.

Rudy said he’s a big supporter of Veterans Day. But he thinks it’s not just to honor those who served. It’s also about giving younger generations a better understanding of what was required to make the U.S. the free, prosperous, and exceptional country that it is today, he said.

The Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade is set to begin at 11 a.m.