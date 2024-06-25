Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine undergoing renovations

article

The Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine is getting some major upgrades.

The family-friendly indoor water park and resort’s parent company said it is investing $40 million into the facelift.

That includes an updated grand lobby and a new "Legends of Luna" evening entertainment experience for guests.

New attractions include laser tag, a mini bowling alley, and updates to the interactive MagicQuest adventure.

An outdoor bar will also be added to the pool area, along with new dining options throughout the resort.

The renovation work is being done in phases to minimize disruptions.

It’s scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.