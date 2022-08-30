Great-grandson of author confronts Carroll ISD over book under review

A family member of author George Dawson asked the Carroll ISD school board to allow the entirety of Dawson's book Life Is So Good to be taught at George Dawson Middle School.

Carroll ISD is in the middle of reviewing the biography, which discusses Dawson's life and the racism he observed during the 20th century.

Dawson's great-grandson, Christopher Irvin, brought up the review at the district's school board meeting Monday night.

"I do not understand altering or removing parts of history," he said. "Look at our history, the good, bad, and ugly and go back and teach and not be afraid to teach what it is worth."

A review by a group of teachers, principals and curriculum coordinators determined the first chapter of the book, which describes the lynching of one Dawson's friends, was not appropriate for 7th grade students. A teacher looking to use the book in class requested the review.

The district says the chapter will still be taught, but it is looking into how to best teach the section of the book.

"By no means are we trying to change history or change what occurred, but we have a responsibility as a district to look at age appropriateness and content and how best to deliver that instructionally," said Carroll ISD Superintendent Lane Ledbetter.

The district offered Irvin an opportunity to talk to the principal of the school after the author's great-grandson brought up concerns about the book being "sugar-coated."

The Carroll ISD School board voted to name the middle school after Dawson in 2002.