Texas To-Do List: Great Big Game Show

This week on the Texas To-Do List we are checking out a place that gives you a chance to become a game show contestant.

Great Big Game Show at Grandscape in The Colony lets you live out your game show dreams.

"Great Big Game Show is a live, interactive and immersive game show experience, and it takes place in a state-of-the-art studio with a live professionally trained host running your show for you," said Ryan Graham, Great Big Game Show's Studio Manager.

Before you begin, you'll need to decide which version of the game show you want to play.

"The original is going to have a mix of chance, luck, skill and trivia-based games. You will spin the wheel, hit the buzzer, drop the chip, so very classic game show elements. The second one, Trivia Showdown, is more of a mental mind game of logic puzzles and trivia,' said Graham.

Are you worried about not having enough players on your team for this hour-long game?

Image 1 of 8 ▼

You'll be happy to know that this requires less people than you'd think.

"Our minimum requirement is just two people, but we can go all the way up to 12 in one studio. So, two teams of six. If you do not fill up the studio, the remaining spots will be open to the public to book until about 5 minutes before showtime. If anyone else puts in, then we will divide the teams accordingly, and we will go full Family Feud with it. If you do want the whole room to yourself, but don't fill up all the spots, you just purchase the remaining spots at half off," said Graham.

If you have little ones that just want to spin the wheel, bring them with you. All ages are welcome.

"We recommend for the original: maybe ages seven and up, and then for trivia showdown: middle school and up. So about 12 and up. But we do love having junior contestants in the room. So, anyone under the age of five, we do not charge for," said Graham.

You can play repeatedly with a different experience every time.

"Great Big Game Show is a replayable experience. All of the trivia questions are randomized from a really big database that we've created, so you can come back and play the experience again and again with new people every time," Graham said.

The winners won't walk away with a cash prize or a new car, but you do get the best prize of all.

"Bragging rights," Graham said.

Each studio is equipped with game buzzers, giant name tags and professional studio lighting.

Related article

It actually feels like you're on set of a real TV studio, but don't worry, your game won't be broadcast anywhere.

"We do have security cameras in here for liability and safety purposes, but we do not professionally record the games at this time. We do recommend taking pictures and videos. We love making those memories and that's what we're here for," said Graham.

When looking for the Great Big Game Show within Grandscape, I recommend looking directly next to their parent company, the Escape Game.

"We are owned and operated by The Escape Game. This is their newest venture. They've been in the immersive entertainment industry for ten years now and this is their newest concept," Graham said.

You can even book a game with both places for a discounted rate.

"They should expect as close to a game show experience as you can get without going all the rigmarole of getting on TV," Graham said.

You can visit Great Big Game Show at 5752 Grandscape Blvd in The Colony or go to greatbiggameshow.com/the-colony.

It’s a planner, it’s a motivator, it’s a challenge! Get out and experience the wonder and fun around you with FOX 4's curated list of fun and unusual activities all across north Texas. Keep checking back as the list keeps growing. Got a suggestion for us? Email us here.