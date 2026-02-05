Grass fire burns near homes in Parker County

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Brief Crews battled multiple grass fires across Parker County on Thursday afternoon. A fire in Reno burned near homes and reportedly caused a temporary closure on Hwy. 730 because of the smoke. The cause of the fires remains unknown.



What we know:

Images from SKY 4 showed crews working to put out visible flames in Reno, which is north of Azle, around 4 p.m.

The fire was reportedly near homes on E. Reno Road near Highway 730. However, there were no structures with damage in the SKY 4 images.

There were also reports of a closure on Hwy. 730 because of the smoke.

What we don't know:

It’s still not clear how the fire started.

Big picture view:

This is just one of several grass fires that were reported in Parker County on Thursday afternoon. Additional fires were reported in Weatherford and Aledo.