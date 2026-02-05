Grass fire burns near homes in Parker County
RENO, Texas - Crews battled a grass fire near homes in Parker County on Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
Images from SKY 4 showed crews working to put out visible flames in Reno, which is north of Azle, around 4 p.m.
The fire was reportedly near homes on E. Reno Road near Highway 730. However, there were no structures with damage in the SKY 4 images.
There were also reports of a closure on Hwy. 730 because of the smoke.
What we don't know:
It’s still not clear how the fire started.
Big picture view:
This is just one of several grass fires that were reported in Parker County on Thursday afternoon. Additional fires were reported in Weatherford and Aledo.
The Source: The information in this story comes from emergency reports and the SKY 4 helicopter.