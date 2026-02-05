Expand / Collapse search

Grass fire burns near homes in Parker County

By
Published  February 5, 2026 4:29pm CST
Wildfires
FOX 4
Image 1 of 5

 

The Brief

    • Crews battled multiple grass fires across Parker County on Thursday afternoon.
    • A fire in Reno burned near homes and reportedly caused a temporary closure on Hwy. 730 because of the smoke.
    • The cause of the fires remains unknown.

RENO, Texas - Crews battled a grass fire near homes in Parker County on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Images from SKY 4 showed crews working to put out visible flames in Reno, which is north of Azle, around 4 p.m.

The fire was reportedly near homes on E. Reno Road near Highway 730. However, there were no structures with damage in the SKY 4 images.

There were also reports of a closure on Hwy. 730 because of the smoke.

What we don't know:

It’s still not clear how the fire started.

Big picture view:

This is just one of several grass fires that were reported in Parker County on Thursday afternoon. Additional fires were reported in Weatherford and Aledo. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from emergency reports and the SKY 4 helicopter.

WildfiresParker County