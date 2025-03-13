Grass fire burns along I-30 in Dallas

A grass fire broke out Tuesday morning along the south side of Interstate 30, west of Loop 12 Walton Walker and north of the Jefferson-Davis interchange.

What we know:

Fire crews arrived around 6:30 a.m. and worked to get as close as possible to the flames. The fire reached heights of 10 to 15 feet before crews extinguished it with water. While the flames are out, white smoke remains at the scene.

Drivers in the area should be aware of possible traffic slowdowns as first responders continue working.