Grapevine’s SkateTown closing after 24 years

SkateTown of Grapevine is closing its doors after nearly a quarter of a century.

The roller rink has been a popular spot for birthday parties, skating classes and just plain fun on skates for people of all ages for the past 24 years.

The family-owned business sold the property as the owners move into retirement.

The Vouklizas family said the rink was hit hard by the pandemic, but they're taking with them great memories.

"This place gave us a place to work together and a family," Mike Vouklizas said. "We got to have our kids with us the whole time, most of the time, and that was important to us."

SkateTown's last all-skate will be Saturday, August 21.