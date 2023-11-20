Expand / Collapse search

Grapevine's Christmas festivities kick off Monday

Grapevine
The city of Grapevine bills itself as the Christmas Capital of Texas and its 40 days of holiday events start Monday. FOX 4's Dan Godwin has a preview.

GRAPEVINE, Texas - The city known as the Christmas Capital of Texas is kicking off the holiday season.

The 35th annual Carol of Lights celebration begins at 4 p.m. Monday along Grapevine’s Historic Main Street.

There will be vendors lining the street, live entertainment, and a tree-lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in Peace Plaza.

Grapevine’s outdoor ice rink also opens Monday for the season.

The festivities continue with fireworks and laser light shows at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Grapevine City Hall.

Historic Main Street will be closed to traffic on Monday from 1 to 11 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to leave their cars at home and use Trinity Metro’s TEXRail service, which is free for the month of November.

Monday’s Carol of Lights is expected to draw about 25,000 people.

But it’s just the start of more than 1,400 festive events over the next 40 days, including more performances, Christmas bounce houses, snow hills, the world’s largest inflatable maze, and lots more.

For a list of events, visit ChristmasCapitalofTexas.com.