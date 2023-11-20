Expand / Collapse search

Grapevine mayor pardons Tom T. Turkey from Thanksgiving table

Grapevine
Grapevine mayor pardons Tom T. Turkey

GRAPEVINE, Texas - The Thanksgiving week celebrations are underway across North Texas and around the country.

The City of Grapevine kicked off its Thanksgiving fun with the annual pardoning of Tom T. Turkey.

Grapevine Mayor William Tate spared Tom T. Turkey from the Thanksgiving table once again.

"He'll go back to Nash Farm and live life everlasting, and he'll be gobbling for seasons to come," said Tate.

READ MORE: Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon: Biden pardons turkeys Liberty, Bell in White House tradition

The mayor also rode on the first trip of the North Pole Express this year.

The ride will be open to the public starting Friday.