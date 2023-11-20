Grapevine mayor pardons Tom T. Turkey from Thanksgiving table

The Thanksgiving week celebrations are underway across North Texas and around the country.

The City of Grapevine kicked off its Thanksgiving fun with the annual pardoning of Tom T. Turkey.

Grapevine Mayor William Tate spared Tom T. Turkey from the Thanksgiving table once again.

"He'll go back to Nash Farm and live life everlasting, and he'll be gobbling for seasons to come," said Tate.

The mayor also rode on the first trip of the North Pole Express this year.

The ride will be open to the public starting Friday.